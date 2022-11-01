Foundation to construct stadium, technical college in Lagos

As part of its life-changing initiatives to support the less privileged and vulnerable in poor communities, the Archbishop John Kwao Amuzu (JKA) Aggey Foundation has commenced the construction of a mini stadium in Ilasamaja, Mushin Local Government of Lagos in memory of the first indigenous Catholic Archbishop of Lagos Archdiocese.

The JKA Aggey foundation, according to its Executive Vice President, Sir Albert Fadonougbo, is established to continue to propagate, promote and participate in the ideas and legacy of Archbishop JKA Aggey.

Speaking at the launch of the foundation and fundraiser, Fadonougbo, said the foundation has intervened in social welfare, health, youth education and skill empowerment, food banking and feeding program of the people as well as proposing the establishment of Archbishop Aggey Technical College.

He added, “We are all about charity and this is what we are about to do right now. My uncle, Archbishop JKA Aggey, has a special legacy for all people, whether you’re a Muslim, whether you’re Catholic, he believed in unity. So right now, we are trying to pass on his legacy.

“I have been dreaming about my uncle for the past 50 years and there are lots of things about him that are still in my memory. This is why I want to pass the memory to the new generations.

“We want to make sure our youths are given the best education. That’s why we start with this technical school. The technical school will tell you what you can do in the future. We don’t want to give them the fish, but we want to show them how to fish.”

The Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, described the launch as apt, stressing that the impacts and contributions of the late archbishop could not be quantified.

Represented by the lawmaker representing Kosofe Constituency 1, Sanni Okanlawon, Obasa said establishing the foundation would ensure that the archbishop continues to live in the hearts of the people while his legacy preserved.

He said, “Going by what Archbishop Aggey stood for; setting up a foundation like this for him is the least that can be done to keep remembering this man who stood for the truth. It is also an opportunity to review his contributions to the lives of God’s people within the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos and beyond.

“The contributions of Archbishop Aggey could not be quantified. He worked assiduously to stabilise the transition from the missionaries to the indigenous priesthood in the Catholic Church. Apart from this, he had a strong belief that leaders should get closer to the masses, rather than just distributing money and food when the election is close.

“His plethora of legacies have passed on to many lives he touched who have in turn carried on his legacies by setting up foundations, schools and other charitable causes in his memory.”

While commending the foundation for supporting grass root sports development, the head coach, FC Robo Queens, Emmanuel Osahon, urged the government at all levels to prioritise investment in sporting activities.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE