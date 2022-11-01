Wizkid deletes album-promotional tweet to show sympathy with Davido over son’s death

Entertainment
By Abisola Olatunde and Adam Mosadioluwa

Nigerian grammy award-winning artist, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, known popularly as Wizkid has shown sympathy with his colleague, Davido following news of his son, Ifeanyi’s death by deleting a promotional tweet for his upcoming album.

Davido’s son, Ifeanyi, who turned 3 on October 20, passed away after drowning in the swimming pool in his father’s home in Banana Island on Monday, October 31. He was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

To commiserate with him, Wizkid, who had earlier on Monday night taken to his Twitter page around 11:33 PM to promote his forthcoming album ‘More Love, Less Ego’ which is set to drop this Friday, November 4, immediately deleted the promotional post following the report making round about Ifeanyi’s death.

Wizkid’s action has elicited strong reactions online, with many applauding him for being sensitive enough to respect Davido during his difficult time, despite their alleged feud.

The news of the untimely death of Davido’s 3-year-old son came as a rude shock to many.  Celebrities and fans of the singer have started sending their condolences to him, his partner, Chioma and the entire Adeleke family over the loss of their son.

 

Comments

