Foundation promises to tackle water, power problems in Obasanjo’s homestead

Owu Empowerment Foundation has promised to support the Ogun State Government in addressing the challenges of water and power in the homestead of the former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo in Owu community of Abeokuta and its environs.

This was disclosed by the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the foundation, Chief Banji Oyegbami, on Thursday, during the annual general meeting of the foundation, held at the palace of Olowu’s palace in Abeokuta.

Oyegbami said the foundation would consider donation of boreholes and transformers to Owu communities confronted with water and power challenges, submitting that the Owu Empowerment Foundation was created to empower indigenes of Owu kingdom both at home and in diaspora, as well as, promoting and sustaining the position of Owu community among other Yoruba communities.

He explained that the foundation had empowered no fewer than 200 youths in Information and Communication Technology and driving skills in the last nine months.

Oyegbami said, “Our focus is to empower our people. We empower them by training them in one skill or the other. We want to empower them in the area of business and provided them with loans for start up.

“We have empowered about 140 people in this year. They were trained in ICT and driving. We also give them laptops to further train themselves and they have all been certified.

“Will do our survey to know those who need borehole, which boreholes have stopped functioning so as to rehabilitate them, where transformers are needed and with the help of our donors, we will put those things in place and ask someone to monitor them.”

Some of the beneficiaries of the foundation’s empowerment gesture, Olowu Lateef said the foundation has assisted in the fulfilment of his dream of becoming a web developer, having participated in the ICT training.





“I used to see people’s Development website and always dream of becoming one. Thanks to the foundation, I am now a certified web developer. We were given laptops to further practice what we were taught.”

Another beneficiary who identified himself as Akinlade Yusuf said, “it is a fine programme, we were able to learn driving from the scratch. I have acquired skill in driving, not only that, I was also given a driving license.”