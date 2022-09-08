10 quick facts to know about Queen Elizabeth’s successor, King Charles III

Following the death of her Royal Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, the eldest child of the Queen and heir apparent to the British throne, Prince Charles has become the new King of the United Kingdom, succeeding the late 96 years old monarch.
Confirming the death of the queen, the Royal family announced her demise via the family Twitter account, @Royal family.
“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.
“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” the Palace posted.
The 73-year-old Prince Charles who is the Queen’s oldest son was immediately proclaimed as the new king of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms.
Here are some quick facts to know about the new United Kingdom monarch.
- His full name is Charles Philip Arthur George
- He was born on the 14th of November 1948 in Buckingham Palace, London to Prince Philips and Elizabeth ll
- He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Cambridge in 1970, becoming the first British heir apparent to earn a university degree.
- He married Princess Diana in 1981, with whom they had two sons (Prince Williams and Prince Harry). They separated in 1992 and subsequently divorced in 1996. After his divorce from Diana, he married Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005.
- He served in the Royal Air Force and Royal Navy military from 1971 to 1976.
- He founded The Prince’s Trust in 1976, sponsors The Prince’s Charities, and is a patron, president, or member of over 400 other charities and organisations.
- As a result of being Queen Elizabeth ll’s oldest son, he automatically assumed the titles Duke of Cornwall, Duke of Rothesay, Earl of Carrick, Baron of Renfrew, Lord of the Isles, and Prince and Great Steward of Scotland.
- He was crowned as the Prince of Wales and Earl of Chester on 26 July 26, 1958 and was formally crowned by his mother, Queen Elizabeth ll in a televised ceremony held at Caernarfon Castle on July, 1st 1969.
- He was trained as a jet pilot at Royal Air Force College Cranwell
- He became the king of the United Kingdom on September 8, 2022 following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth ll. He will subsequently be addressed as King Charles lll.