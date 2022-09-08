Bauchi police give annual report, recover N7m, record 722 cases, 1460 arrests

Bauchi State Police Commissioner, Umar Mamman Sanda has declared that since his assuming office in November 2021 to date, the Command has recorded 722 cases and arrested 1460 suspects in connection to various crimes committed within and outside the state.

The Command was also able to rescue 55 kidnapped victims from their captors as well as recovered various dangerous sophisticated weapons from them.

Umar Sanda who was speaking at the opening ceremony of a one-day Police Public Complaints Committee (PPCC) Sensitisation Campaign in Bauchi organized by the Ministry of Police Affairs under the leadership of Honourable Minister, Alhaji Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi on Thursday stated that “For simplicity of exposition, below are the rundown of some of the successes recorded by the Command”.

Exhibits recovered from the kidnappers included 5 AK-47 rifles; 145 live ammunition; 20 local revolver-made guns; 10 dane guns; 20 cartridges; 45 machetes.

He added that other exhibits recovered included 1 AK-47 rifle; 2 assault rifles; 8 live ammunition; 1 pistol revolver with 5 rounds of ammunition; 1 locally made pistol revolver; 13 Dane guns; 9 fabricated revolvers; 1 single barrel; 1 double barrel; 3 cartridges; 14 motorcycles; 5 laptops; 10 tricycles; 81 blocks of Cannabis and 101 different handsets.

For monetary exhibits, the Commissioner of Police disclosed that the sum of N7,193,000:00 was recovered from some of the suspects in the cause of investigations.

“At this juncture, it is worthy to note that the aforementioned successes were made possible through actionable intelligence from members of the public, who as partners in progress share our desires and aspirations to maintain a safe and secure environment for all law-abiding citizens in the state and Nigeria in general,” he added.

Speaking on behalf of the Inspector General of Police Usman Baba Alkali, the Bauchi Police Commissioner asserted that the initiative is not only timely but would enhance and enrich accountability in the Nation’s policing system, especially at such a crucial time when there is a need for a standard and functioning police service.

According to him, “This is manifested in the recent successes recorded by the Nigeria Police force in dealing with disciplinary-related matters such as; extortion, abuse of power, corruption and other unprofessional conduct of officers and men of the force while dealing with members of the public.”

He explained that “This is what informed the fact that policemen and their sympathizers have to calibrate the repercussion of their actions first when trying to indulge themselves in unprofessional conduct.”

Umar Sanda stressed that there is no gainsaying the fact that the Bauchi State Police Command in particular is very determined to tackle public complaint matters and other legitimate grievances without leaving any stone unturned.

“I would at this juncture like to salute the courage and vision of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector General of Police IGP Usman Alkali Baba for their unrelenting efforts in ensuring an absolute drive towards reforming the Police Force to conform to international standards and global best practices,” he added.

“In conclusion, I would like to thank and congratulate the Honourable Minister, Ministry of Police Affairs Alhaji Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi and his management team for bringing up this initiative which will certainly bring members of the public closer to the Police for effective service delivery,” he concluded.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE