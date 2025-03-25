Foundation, Opay distribute educational materials to vulnerable pupils

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Yield Africa Foundation, and Opay Digital Service Ltd have brought relief to some vulnerable pupils in Lagos State through the distribution of essential school materials.

The foundation’s President, Mr Olatunde Martins, made this known during the distribution of the educational materials to pupils at Rabiatu Thompson Nursery and Primary School, Surulere, Lagos, recently.

The event, tagged “Smart Minds! Bright Future! Project 2025,” was organised to support out-of-school and vulnerable children in the district.

Martins stated that Yield Africa Foundation and Opay were supporting the children because their parents were facing challenges in providing essential educational materials for them.

He noted that the foundation discovered that some children still attend school without school bags and other essential items to aid learning.

The President explained that the foundation and Opay were providing vulnerable children in the state with schoolbags, textbooks, notebooks, pencils, biros, mathematical sets, rulers, erasers, and other writing materials.

Martins revealed that 800 vulnerable students were targeted across eight primary and secondary schools and added that 4,500 students had benefitted from the initiative so far.

“The essence of today’s programme is to provide some educational materials to vulnerable pupils in some primary schools in Surulere.

“We have four schools in Oshodi Local Government and four schools in Surulere Local Government.

“We have completed distributions in four schools – two primary schools and two secondary schools in Oshodi.

“They are St Paul’s Anglican Primary School, Mafoluku Primary School, Mafoluku Senior Grammar School, and Ewu-Tutu Senior High School.

“For Surulere, we have Rabiatu Thompson Nursery and Primary School and Our Lady of Lourdes Nursery and Primary School.

“For secondary schools, we have Adebola Junior High School and Lagos Progressive High School, Surulere,” he said.

Martins encouraged the students to remain focused.

Opay’s Corporate Social Responsibility Manager, Mr Itoro Udoh, stated that the company remains committed to giving back to society through its various programmes.

“We at Opay remain committed to giving back to society, particularly with respect to out-of-school and vulnerable children, through a project called Play for a Child.

“We understand that this support will help these children perform better in class,” he said.

The manager added that since 2023, the company had reached out to more than 4,500 children across 30 primary schools in Lagos State.

The Education Secretary of Surulere Local Government Area, Mr Babatunde Awoyelu, thanked Yield Africa Foundation and Opay for putting smiles on the faces of the pupils.

Awoyelu urged other organisations to emulate them in providing school materials to vulnerable students.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE