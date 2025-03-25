Nigeria strengthens cultural ties with Uganda

Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musawa on Tuesday reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment towards strengthening cultural ties with Uganda.

The Minister, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa gave the assurance in Abuja, during an interactive session with a 27-man delegation comprising senior military officers from Uganda.

The Minister said that the collaboration is part of Nigeria’s broader strategy to promote pan-Africanism and foster greater regional integration.

Minister Musawa who was represented by the Head of Department, Cultural Industries and Heritage, Rev’d Canon Anamah stated that Nigeria and Uganda have a long-standing relationship which dates back to the 1960s, with both countries sharing similar historical experiences, including struggles with colonialism, ethnic civil crises, and religious differences.

“The Ministry is pleased to be one of the locations you chose for your study tour because it is our mandate to present, preserve and promote Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage.

“The relationship between Nigeria and Uganda is one of cooperation, mutual respect, and a shared commitment to regional and international development. We have a long-standing relationship that dates back to the 1960s. Both countries were formerly ruled by Britain and shared similar historical experiences, including struggles with religions, ethnic civil crises etc.

“In terms of cooperation, Nigeria and Uganda have signed several bilateral agreements, including a Technical Aid Corps agreement in 1988, a bilateral Trade Agreement in 1990, and Technical Cooperation in 1990 to mention but a few. The two countries have also collaborated on regional and international issues related to peace, security, trade, and economic development.”

The Minister who highlighted the ambitious plans to develop Nigeria’s creative economy, with a focus on innovation, entrepreneurship, and job creation, emphasized the importance of cultural exchange and cooperation between Nigeria and Uganda.

“Our mandate is to present, preserve, and promote Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage. In line with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the Ministry is committed to achieving economic growth and job creation through our skill acquisition and capacity-building programmes across the six geopolitical zones of the federation.”

She disclosed that the Ministry has also concluded work on a revised Nigeria cultural policy, which aims to actualize its mandate with its 8-point agenda to drive the creative economy. This initiative, she said, is geared towards making Nigeria Africa’s creative capital by 2030.

Speaking earlier, Major General George Igumba who led the Ugandan delegation said that the visit marked a significant milestone in the bilateral relations between Nigeria and Uganda.

General Igumba said that the officers who were drawn from the states, Ugandan communities and other African countries, came to study a variety of issues, militating against National Security.

“We are here to study a variety of issues, but most importantly bordering on international affairs and relations. We have used local lessons to try to trace, despite our abilities and capabilities, to find out what is impeding our objectives of achieving what relates to National security.

“We have overcome our traditional challenges like poverty, disease, and failing insecurity. The reason why we have come to Nigeria is for you to help us expand what we have, to enrich our understanding of the problem”, General Igumbu said.

The delegation was presented with a paper on the Effects of Colonialism on Cultural Heritage, highlighting Nigeria’s history, geography, tradition, and cultural heritage.

The collaboration between Nigeria and Uganda is a significant step towards pan-African affiliation, promoting cultural exchange, tourism, and economic cooperation among African nations.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE