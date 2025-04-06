Foundation mourns Ogun APC spokesman, Tunde Oladunjoye

The JIGIN-MBI Royal Foundation has described the demise of the Publicity Secretary of the Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, Tunde Oladunjoye, as a quantum loss and a piece of deeply saddening news.

The Foundation disclosed this on Sunday in a statement signed by its Chairman, Dr Emanuel Kalejaiye.

The group described the deceased as a man of uncommon dedication, unwavering loyalty, and resounding brilliance.

It said, “Tunde Oladunjoye was more than a spokesman; he was the voice and soul of conviction.

“A gallant and highly resourceful figure, he stood as a pillar of strength and clarity in the Ogun State political landscape.

“He never believed in half measures. He gave his all defending the policies and image of the Ogun State government with unmatched passion and integrity.

“As Governor Dapo Abiodun rightly said, ‘Tunde was an effective and highly accomplished spokesman whose brilliance was never in doubt… a voice of courage and easily the best spokesman Ogun APC has ever produced.’

“These words echo the sentiments of all who knew Tunde Oladunjoye, a true servant-leader whose commitment to progress left an indelible mark on the hearts of many of us.”

The Foundation stated that Oladunjoye’s demise had created a profound void not only within the APC family but across Ogun State.

“We mourn not just the loss of a political figure but the departure of a brother, a patriot, and a man whose life exemplified purpose,” it added.

Dr Kalejaiye, on behalf of the Chairman and the entire members of the Foundation, commiserated with the deceased’s family, the APC, and the people of Ogun State.

