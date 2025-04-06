Bauchi: Police urge protest organisers to reconsider nationwide protest

The Bauchi State Police Command has expressed concerns over the planned nationwide protest against hunger, urging organisers to reconsider and postpone the event.

The protest, scheduled for Monday, April 7, 2025, coincides with National Police Day, which is intended to recognise the resilience and dedication of Officers and Men within the Nigeria Police Force.

While the Command acknowledged the constitutional rights to peaceful assembly, such activities mustn’t compromise the safety and security of our state.

The Command stressed “However, the rationale for holding a nationwide protest on this day raises questions. It is seen as potentially unpatriotic, which could damage the reputation of both the Police and the nation.”

“Furthermore, the organisers have failed to formally inform any security agency, either in writing or verbally, regarding their intentions or to request security coverage for the planned protest,” It claimed.

According to the Command, “In light of these developments, the Police Command strongly advises the organisers to reconsider and postpone this protest, as it is untimely and uncoordinated.”

It added, “Given the increasing security concerns and the need for effective law enforcement measures, all stakeholders must prioritize safety and cooperate with the Nigeria Police Force to ensure the security and peace of all citizens.”

Commissioner of Police Bauchi State Command, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, has instructed all Area Commanders, Tactical Commanders, and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) to enhance visibility patrols across potential flashpoints within their jurisdictions.

The Command reaffirmed its commitment to executing its mandate in accordance with the law while respecting human rights and encouraged the organizers and individuals contemplating participation to engage in dialogue with appropriate governmental institutions to express their concerns.

They are also urged to submit a detailed plan outlining the parameters of the peaceful protest, including date, time, and location, for proper analysis and arrangements.

Failure to do so may result in accountability for any adverse situations that could disrupt the peaceful environment currently enjoyed by citizens of Bauchi State.

The Command advised parents and guardians, along with all citizens and residents of Bauchi, to refrain from involving the youth in activities that could destabilise the peaceful atmosphere of the State.

The Police will rigorously exercise its statutory responsibilities to uphold the law and preserve peace and order.

The Command also urged residents to go about their lawful activities and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station, the Police Rescue Me App, or by contacting the emergency numbers 08151849417 and 09053872273, as contained in a statement by CSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO).