The B.N. Peters Foundation has donated foodstuffs, clothes and toiletries to the destitutes and special needs children in Lagos. The donation was part of activities to mark Bibiana Peters’, founder of the foundation, 50th birthday.

According to the celebrant, she was passionate about giving to the less privileged while she thanked God for the opportunity and privilege to be a blessing to others.

“It is in my heart to help. I have always been this natured person where I don’t like people to cry for anything. It’s always been in my heart that, when people need help and you can and it’s in your power to do so, you do so.

“We know that not everybody has enough or is fortunate to have some things in life and we are grateful for the level that God has brought us to. So, it’s in my heart to always extend help, not just to them but also to people that you don’t even know.”

She added that plans are underway by the foundation to also build an orphanage home in Lagos State.

“We also have a bigger charity that builds houses for displaced people and sends people who are seriously ill abroad for treatment, if need be. For me, it is something that is my passion. It’s something that I got from my mum because my mum also has a charity where she sends food to orphanages, widows and less privileged people every quarter. She takes care of about 10,000 widows in Nigeria, so I got it (act of giving) from my mum.

“This is also the beginning of my orphanage, which I will call ‘B.N. Peters’ where I want to give the less privileged, the orphanage, a home away from home which we intend to build with time. But today at least, we are taking some clothes, foods, so they can celebrate Christmas like every normal person.

At the home of the destitutes, Chairman of the Leprosy Association of Nigeria, Lagos State Chapter, Sarki Abubakar Dikko appreciated the foundation for the donations and prayed to God to continue to bless it for its good work.

The foundation’s donations were delivered to the Home of Destitutes, Yaba-Oyingbo and the Modupe Cole Memorial Child Care and Treatment Home School, Surulere.

