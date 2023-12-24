The Nigeria Police Service Commission has honoured Amb Lawrence Oloche (MON), the CEO of Promisedland Estate with the Prestigious Award for Philanthropy in the police.

Oloche, alongside other prominent Nigerians, bagged the award during the week at the 2023 edition of the PSC Annual Awards held in Abuja.

According to the commission Oloche bagged the award for his tireless support for the police force.

It was revealed the Oloche had in the past built, renovated and donated several projects to the Nigeria Police, including the Mopol unit Nyanyan Abuja.

Presenting the award to Oloche, the Chairman of PSC, IGP Solomon Arase rtd lauded Oloche for his support for the service as well as service to humanity.

Arase urged others Nigerians to emulate Oloche and other awardees to support the police force for better security of the society.

He called on the awardee not to relent on his oars but continue to offer support and help the society in making policing more effective as government alone can’t do it.

Speaking shortly after receiving the award, Oloche thanked the commission for the honour and promised to do more.

He said the award will spur him to do more and called on other good spirited Nigerians to support the commission and the Nigeria Police at large.

Oloche, who is the MD/CEO of one of the fastest growing realtors in the country, Promise Land Estate, dedicated the award to God and the staff of the Promiseland Estate for their support.

Promiseland Estate has a mission to move people from poverty to prosperity through real estate investment.

It also has a mission to build 100,000 homes in the next ten (10) years and to provide seamless housing solutions to our clients in Nigeria and the diaspora through innovative investment schemes for the benefit of all.