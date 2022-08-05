Foundation distributes N4.3m zakat in Oyo, 53 benefit

THE Zakat and Sadaqat Foundation (ZSF) has distributed the sum of N4,394,611 to 53 poor and needy Nigerians in Oyo State for the year 2022.

At the distribution ceremony, the 10th of its kind by the foundation in the state, held last weekend at the Bodija Housing Estate Islamic Centre, Old Bodija, Ibadan, N3,250,611 cash was distributed to some of the beneficiaries for debt relief, health and education support and economic empowerment, while the others received motorcycles, sewing machines, deep freezers and other tools worth N1,144,000.

Dignitaries at the event, which was chaired by Professor Surajudeen Bankole of the Economic Department of the University of Ibadan, included the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheikh Abdul Ganiy Abubakri Agbotomokekere, who was represented by Sheikh Ismail Yusuf (Baba ni Ita Maya), and the Chief Imam of Ogbomoso, Sheikh Teliat Ayilara, who sermonised the audience on the significance of zakat.

The state coordinator of the foundation, Dr Nofiu Musa, noted that the total sum distributed at the ceremony represented a fraction of the N10 million realised this year by the foundation.

The remaining part of the money, over N5 million, he said, had been utilised for interventions in various areas, including education, health, feeding, Ramadan projects, infrastructural development and support for widows and orphans.

According to Dr Musa, the ZSF also sinks boreholes and takes free medical services to the doorsteps of rural dwellers in the state.

He reiterated the commitment of the foundation to helping the haves to touch the lives of the have-nots in the society.

The Executive Director of the foundation, Prince Sulayman Olagunju, described zakat as a means of poverty eradication and entrenchment of peace and security in the society.

He, however, lamented that the number of Muslims paying zakat in the country is very small as many do not fully understand the concept of zakat.

Olagunju clarified that “zakat is not optional because it is a pillar of Islam like solat that cannot be toyed with.”

He recalled that there were two “golden times” in the history of Islam when zakat was effectively administered to banish poverty among the ummah and ensure peace and security for the people.

“Unfortunately, that is not the situation today. People who are supposed to pay zakat are not paying zakat, which is just two and a half percent of your wealth. For example, zakat on N100 million is just N2.5 million.

“If all Muslims will do the needful on the question of zakat, I am very sure that there will be radical change in our situation,” Olagunju added.

Also, the administrative officer of the foundation in the state, Malam Qasim Durojaye, in a lecture on zakat as panacea for insecurity and social vices, expressed sadness that that particular pillar of Islam had been grossly neglected by Muslims.





He stated that if the institution of zakat were utilised by Nigeria Muslims as designed by Allah, this would have facilitated a seamless redistribution of wealth, prevented the escalation of crimes like robbery and banditry and enhanced security of lives and property in the country.

According to Durojaye, for 1443/1444 AH, the nisab (the minimum amount a Muslim must have before being eligible to pay 2.5 percent zakat from it) is N1,545,192. He said the zakat that is due on that amount is N38,629.

He said it was, therefore, unfathomable that a good number of Muslims who conveniently paid the 2022 hajj fare that amounted to about N2.5 million and even others who sponsored more than one person for the pilgrimage refused to pay zakat from their wealth as commanded by Allah.

He said for the sake of humanity and the wellbeing of the ummah, there is the need for a departure from the situation where many wealthy Muslims are not paying zakat at all and others, out of misconception, are underpaying the religious tax for charity.

Durojaye urged those who benefited from the zakat distribution this year to see this as an opportunity to turn around their economic and financial fortunes.