NACOMYO counsels govt on national security

THE National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO) has appealed to government at all levels in Nigeria to engage youths positively in order to ensure national security and integration.

A cleric, Imam Saheed Yusuf, made the appeal while delivering the Hijrah lecture of NACOMYO, Mushin/Odi Olowo chapter of Lagos State,

He emphasised the importance of positive engagement of youths in the development and security of a society.

According to him, the youth, by virtue of their strength, have the ability to combat undesirable elements and propagate development messages due to their social media shrewdness.

Yusuf, who is also the special adviser on Islamic affairs to the chairman of Odi Olowo Local Council Development Area of Lagos State, charged young Nigerians to be security conscious by challenging strange faces in their areas and alerting the appropriate authorities.

He attributed the distrust of government by the citizens to information gap and then challenged the government to be more generous with information so that the people could make suggestions when necessary.

He advocated the creation of a forum where government at all levels would give regular account of their stewardship to the populace.

The secretary of the Mushin/Odi Olowo NACOMYO, Mr AbdulGafar Oladimeji, speaking on behalf of the coordinator, Mr AbdulRahman Babatunde, said the Hijrah celebration was a regular programme in the calendar of the society.

He called for the education and empowerment of youths in the country to ensure national security.

He also challenged Muslim youths to obtain their permanent voter’s cards and cast their votes for the right candidates in the forthcoming general election.

Addressing the agitations on Muslim-Muslim ticket, said what Nigerians should consider in the choice of