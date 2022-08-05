NANTA flags Nigeria to glory at UNWTO Africa Youth Tourism Summit

The Africa Youth Tourism summit organised by Africa region of United Nations World Tourism Organisation in partnership with Namibia Ministry of Tourism Environment and Forestry ended recently with NANTA President Mrs Susan Akporiaye presenting a paper on profiling education in travel, tourism and technology.

Mrs Akporiaye represented in for Nigeria at the conference attended by UNWTO Africa Region Director, Mrs Alicia, his Excellency Sen Pang, United Nations Resident Coordinator, Namibia and Theofilus Nghitila, Executive Director Namibia Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism who gave an insightful recovery plan for Namibia Tourism, post COVID-19 pandemic.

Incidentally, NANTA and the private sector in Nigeria were the saving grace of Nigeria in this conference attended by African Nations desirous of the leap frogging Youth tourism to the centre stage of their tourism economy.

Mrs Akporiaye, a notable Youth tourism influencer in Nigeria, brings her wealth of experience as President of NANTA, Nigeria’s biggest travel trade association, to navigate, interpret and share entrepreneurship skills beneficial to youths in tourism in Africa.

At the ministerial round table, Nigeria was not represented yet the country fancies to hold UNWTO in November in Lagos.

At the various think tank sections, issues on financial remodeling of SME funding in post COVID era were discussed. On travel technology, CEO of Wakanow, Mr Adebayo Adedeji joined the discussion virtually, with John Friel, Country Manager Travel Starts South Africa, Iddy John, CEO Safari wallet Tanzania and David Akinin, founder and CEO Jabu, gave fresh air to what are expected on travel technology with professional competence.

There were also lessons on great opportunities on “re-imaging the future work and skills” development in tourism, travel, hospitality and aviation which Hon. Dr Itah Kanjii-Muranji Minister of Higher Education, Technology and Innovation of Namibia gave an insider breath and was moderated by Digu Naobeb, Chief Executive Officer of Namibia Tourism Board.