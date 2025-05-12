UK unveils fresh immigration rules to curb ‘uncontrolled migration’

UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer has announced a major overhaul of the UK’s immigration system through the country’s official website. The aim is to bring an end to what he calls “uncontrolled migration.”

He said the country’s “failed experiment in open borders” had led to net migration hitting one million a year.

“Living in this country is a privilege that must be earned,” he said ahead of the release of the new Immigration White Paper on Monday 12 May.

The new rules are designed to reduce reliance on foreign labour, prioritise those who contribute to the UK economy, and support British workers.

The automatic right to settle in the UK after five years will end.

Migrants will now need to live in the UK for ten years before applying to stay permanently, unless they can prove strong contributions to the economy and society.

A fast-track route will be created for high-skilled workers who “play by the rules,” such as nurses, doctors, engineers and AI leaders.

English language requirements will be raised for all immigration routes.

For the first time, adult dependents will also need to demonstrate basic English to help them integrate, find work, and avoid exploitation.

These changes form part of the government’s Plan for Change to restore control, improve the economy, and back working people.

“For years we have had a system that encourages businesses to bring in lower paid workers, rather than invest in our young people.

“That is the Britain this broken system has created.

“Every area of the immigration system, including work, family and study, will be tightened up so we have more control. Enforcement will be tougher than ever and migration numbers will fall.

“We will create a system that is controlled, selective and fair.

“One that recognises those who genuinely contribute to Britain’s growth and society, while restoring common sense and control to our borders.

“This is a clean break from the past and will ensure settlement in this country is a privilege that must be earned, not a right.

“And when people come to our country, they should also commit to integration and to learning our language.

“Lower net migration, higher skills and backing British workers – that is what this White Paper will deliver,” he said.

The changes follow a period of record migration. Net migration in the year to June 2023 was almost four times higher than in 2019.

The government says this put a strain on public services, drove up housing costs, and led to fewer opportunities for UK workers.

Visa numbers have already dropped by 40% since the government took office.

More than 24,000 people with no right to stay have been removed, the highest number in eight years. This includes a 16% increase in foreign national offender removals.

The full list of reforms will be presented to Parliament by the Home Secretary later today.

The government says employers will now need to show they are investing in British workers before using visas.

Tighter rules will apply to shortage occupation hiring.

New workforce strategies will support businesses in recruiting and training homegrown talent.

The government says the UK will remain open to global talent, but the days of mass recruitment to fill gaps that could be avoided will end.

(GOV.UK)