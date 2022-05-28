Former NIMASA DG, Ade Dosunmu dumps PDP, joins NNPP

A former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and founding member of Lagos State People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Ade Dosunmu, has joined the Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

This is coming after his resignation from PDP on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

Recall that Dosunmu in his resignation letter, a copy sent to the Chairman of Ward ‘B’ Apapa Local Government, Lagos State, had said his decision to leave the party after spending 23 years was because his ideas no longer align with what obtains in the party.

In his statement about joining a new party at the weekend, Dosunmu said: “I write to inform the general public, my political associates and friends, that I am moving to New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).”

Dosunmu said he withdrew from the race to secure the governorship ticket of the People’s Democratic Party in Lagos State because of the manipulation of the delegates list.

Dosunmu, who withdrew from the race along with three other aspirants last Wednesday, said the PDP delegates list was manipulated to favour a particular candidate.





He said he had, consequently, lost confidence in the exercise.

