Ex-Governor Ohakim withdraws from Imo North senatorial race

A former governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim, has withdrawn from the Imo North Senatorial district primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scheduled to hold on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Ohakim, who was the governor of Imo State between 2007 and 2011, announced his withdrawal from the race in a letter addressed to the National Chairman of APC, Abdullahi Adamu, through the chairman of the party in Imo State.

The letter dated Friday, May 27, disclosed that the ex-governor withdrew from the senatorial race after he consulted his family and close associates.

He said: “It is with the highest sense of responsibility that I write to inform you of my withdrawal from the senatorial primaries for Imo North scheduled for Saturday May, 28, 2022.”

He said that his decision to withdraw from the race was arrived at after his due consultations with his family and close associates and after a thorough review of events in the last couple of days.

He said: “I wish to assure the leadership of our great party at all levels of my commitment to the success of the party both now and in the future. May I also seize this opportunity to thank you for your encouragement and moral support while I was in the race.”





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III…

Court Admits More Evidence Against Alleged Fake Army General, Bolarinwa

A Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, presided over by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, has admitted more evidence against the alleged fake army General, Bolarinwa Abiodun, who claimed to have linked to former President Olusegun Obasanjo…