Former Edo lawmaker abducted by unknown gunmen

Latest News
By Abisola Adigun 
Edo lawmaker unknown gunmen,
A former member of the Edo State House of Assembly, Festus Edughele, was abducted in the early hours of Monday by unknown gunmen in Ubiaja, on his way from Orhionmwon to Benin city, the state capital.
This is following the recent attack by gunmen on a train station and the abduction of 32 passengers trying to board a train from Edo to Warri, Delta State, on Saturday evening.
The abduction of the ex-Edo lawmaker was confirmed by Festus Ebea, a former speaker of the state House of Assembly. He stated that Festus Edughele, who was travelling to Abuja, intended to travel to Benin by train to board a plane to Abuja but was kidnapped by unknown gunmen on his way to Benin.
According to Ebea, his family is aware of his kidnap and the police division in that area is taking action to fasten his release.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Kano Rally Proves Tinubu Has Nothing To Offer — Atiku

The inability of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to deliver an inspiring speech to the crowd of supporters that had gathered to hear him speak during Wednesday’s rally in Kano shows that he has got nothing to offer.

N77trn Debt: Booby Traps For Incoming Govt, Afenifere, Experts, Others Say

NOTABLE organisations and financial experts on Thursday ex-pressed shock over the revelation by the Director-General, Debt Management Office (DMO), Ms Patience Oniha, that Nigeria’s debt might rise to N77 trillion at the expiration of the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari in May…

How Prince William Knocked Me To The Floor Over Argument On Meghan — Prince Harry

BRITAIN’S Prince Harry has, in a much-awaited memoir which went on sales days early in Spain on Thursday, said his older brother and heir to the throne, Prince William, knocked him to the floor during a 2019 argument over his American wife, Meghan…

You might also like
Latest News

Oyo wage bill rises to N7.2bn monthly as Makinde directs payment of deductions

Latest News

End your differences now, Otaru of Auchi charge Oshiomhole, Shaibu

Latest News

Court adjourns kidnap case against Serikin Fulani Kwara, two others to January 18

Latest News

AMAC arrests 10 suspected fake tax collectors

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More