Former Edo lawmaker abducted by unknown gunmen

A former member of the Edo State House of Assembly, Festus Edughele, was abducted in the early hours of Monday by unknown gunmen in Ubiaja, on his way from Orhionmwon to Benin city, the state capital.

This is following the recent attack by gunmen on a train station and the abduction of 32 passengers trying to board a train from Edo to Warri, Delta State, on Saturday evening.

The abduction of the ex-Edo lawmaker was confirmed by Festus Ebea, a former speaker of the state House of Assembly. He stated that Festus Edughele, who was travelling to Abuja, intended to travel to Benin by train to board a plane to Abuja but was kidnapped by unknown gunmen on his way to Benin.

According to Ebea, his family is aware of his kidnap and the police division in that area is taking action to fasten his release.