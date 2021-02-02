Foreigners perpetrating crimes in Ondo forest reserves ― Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Tuesday lamented over the activities of some foreigner in the state’s forests, saying most crimes are being perpetrated by foreigners who have turned the government reserves into their abode.

Akeredolu who stated this while receiving the zonal coordinator Zone ‘F’ of the Nigeria Immigration Service, comprising Oyo, Ondo, Osun and Ekiti States, Mrs Dora E Amahian, in his office in Akure, Ondo State capital, charged men of the Immigration Service to establish synergy with other security agencies to strengthen security at the land borders.

The governor said the rate foreigners are coming into the country through the land borders was alarming and urged the immigration officers to prevent unknown individuals from coming into the country without record and identity.

Akeredolu said: “We all know what this service is established to do. It’s clear to us. The number of people who come into Nigeria through the land border is becoming alarming.

“Knowing your efforts to secure our borders, we are worried about some foreigners that come in and are almost permanent in our forest reserve. I know a number of criminal activities that are being perpetrated in our reserves that are done by foreigners.

“Yes, foreigners. They might be Fulanis but they are not Nigerians. I think there must be collaborations with other security agencies. That way you can function well and achieve more result. Collaborate with security agencies like Amotekun.

“Peace is very important to us, not only in the South-West or Ondo State but peace in the country. All over the country, we are being ravaged by foreigners.”

Speaking earlier, the zonal Coordinator of the NIS, Amahian, commended Akeredolu for the cordial relationship between him and the Immigration Service.

She noted that the passion of the governor for good governance and delivery of dividends of democracy to the people of the state has been seen in his ability to maintain peace as evident in the peaceful co-existence of the diverse people of the state.

While highlighting the various achievements recorded by the governor across sectors, the Immigration boss said Governor Akeredolu’s quest for infrastructural development was outstanding.

Meanwhile, lawmakers under the umbrella of the All Progressives Congress (APC) South-West caucus in the House of Representatives, have thrown their weights behind the fight against criminality in the South-West embarked upon by Akeredolu.

The lawmakers who commended Akeredolu for his determination to flush out criminals in the zone and for giving priority to the protection of lives and property of the people of the region.

Representing the 72 members of the caucus, Hon. Femi Fakeye (Osun), Enitan Dolapo-Badru (Lagos) and Mayowa Akinfolarin (Ondo) maintained that the cultural differences of the various ethnicities in the country must be respected, stressing that criminality has no ethnicity.

The leader of the delegation, Hon. Fakeye who spoke on behalf of the seventy-two members of the caucus said they are in support of any legitimate steps to flush out criminals in the South-West.

