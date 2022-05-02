For Alaafin Lamidi Adeyemi III

The whole world and the entirety of the Yoruba race woke up to hear the heavy news that shook home and abroad – the news of the passing of Aláàfin of Ọyo, Ọba Làmídì Ọláyíwọlá Àtàndá Adeyemi III. The longest reigning Aláàfin who reigned for fifty-two years, five months, and four days, was born on the 15th of October, 1938. My first and only physical encounter with Bàbá Àlàáfín was at the Oduduwa hall of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife. Bàbá Àlàáfín was the Royal Father of the day at the 2019 Annual Faculty of Education lecture. The programme was organised by the institution’s Faculty of Education. In this my momentous encounter with Bàbá Àlàáfín, I was immensely inspired and stunned in awe at the brilliance and oratory skill of Bàbá. He patiently took his time to thoroughly dismantle the core values, heritage, and legacy of Yoruba culture to everyone at the event. His fluency in the use of Yoruba and English languages to deliver this gold mine of teaching is unparalleled. There Is no gainsaying that Ọba Adeyemi III was an embodiment of royalty. He was a man of knowledge – a walking encyclopedia. So deep was his knowledge of Yoruba history and culture that it will take years to study it under him. He is no doubt the bridge between the older generation and the new generation of the Yoruba race. He exhibited this through his marital life, dressings, language, dancing, etc. How his wives used to chant his Oríkì in every ceremony and outing shows the depth of his love for Yoruba culture and lifestyle. He was a king saddled with the responsibility of making peace and putting an end to wars and rifts among the Yoruba race. A recent demonstration of this noble peace-restoration responsibility was his royal and elderly intervention during the Ekiti State Council of Oba’s chairmanship tussle. As a loving king, he was always concerned about the economic and political situations of his people, and the country. Bàbá Aláàfin was a king for all. His passing away remains a big blow to Yorubaland, and the country at large. History and posterity will forever remember Bàbá Aláàfin not only as a legendary king, but as a mentor and father. Kunle Jonise, kunlejonise@gmail.com.