FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ) has announced the approval for the quotation of the Romco Recycling Company Limited N0.41 billion Series 1, N0.42 billion Series 2 and N0.43 billion Series 3 Commercial Papers (CPs) under its N6.00 billion CP Issuance Programme.

The approval, which was quoted on FMDQ’s platform on May 24, is in keeping with the FMDQ’s avowed support for the realisation of a globally competitive and vibrant economy and to deepen and effectively position the Nigerian debt markets for growth through consistent collaboration with its stakeholders.

It also reflects its commitment to providing a reliable and credible platform to support capital formation.

Romco Recycling Company Limited is a multinational non-ferrous metal recycler dedicated to sustainability. The company creates usable recycled metal ingots for manufacturers, reducing the need for mining raw materials.

The proceeds from the quotation of these CPs, sponsored by Quantum Zenith Capital & Investments Limited, a registration member (quotations) of the exchange, will be used by the issuer to support its short-term funding requirements.

To fulfill its mandate of deepening the Nigerian financial markets, FMDQ Exchange will consistently uphold its market development and governance responsibilities by providing a cost-effective, efficient, well-regulated, transparent and reliable platform for raising and transferring capital, ensuring value for its diverse stakeholders.

FMDQ Group Plc is Africa’s first vertically integrated financial market infrastructure (FMI) group, strategically positioned to provide registration, listing, quotation and noting services; integrated trading platform, clearing and central counterparty and settlement services for financial markets transactions; depository of securities, as well as data and information services, across the debt capital, foreign exchange, derivatives and equity markets, through its wholly owned subsidiaries – FMDQ Exchange, FMDQ Clear Limited, FMDQ Depository Limited and FMDQ Private Markets Limited.

As a sustainability-focused FMI group, FMDQ Group Plc, through FMDQ Exchange, operates Africa’s premier Green Exchange, FMDQ Green Exchange, positioned to lead the transition towards a sustainable future.

