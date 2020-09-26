Flood: Over 2000 hectares of rice farm destroyed in Kaduna ― RIFAN

The Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN), Kaduna chapter has said over 2000 hectares of rice farms have been destroyed as a result of a flood in nine local government areas of the state.

Speaking in an interview in Kaduna on Saturday, the state chairman of RlFAN, Alh Alhaji Umar Mohammed Numbu, listed the local government areas as Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Igabi, Zango Kataf, Giwa, Birnin Gwari, Sango, Kubau and Chikun.

According to him, most of the rice farmers are now helpless as most of them depend on their farms for sustenance, saying, with the huge loss they are now finding it difficult to eat.

He noted over the years flood had been a recurrent natural disaster but was quick to this year’s flood is monumental as over 2,000 hectares of rice farm was either washed away or destroyed by flood in nine local government areas of the state.

“We have visited the affected areas and we saw the level of damage and loss. The situation is bad. We sympathised with the affected farmers and told them to consider this calamity as an act of God.

He said already a committee has been set up to identify those farmers whose farms have been destroyed, saying, we want to meet with our insurance company in order to see how we will reduce the loss.

Apart from that, the state chairman disclosed that President Buhari had directed the Central Bank to see how these farmers will be assisted again as most of them have earlier received loans which they used on their farms and now flood has destroyed the farms.

“We received correspondence from our national body over this and over 6, 000 rice farmers will be giving assistance to compliments the loss incurred as a result of the flood. The gesture would also be extended to big-time farmers, he declared.

A fuel tanker has exploded at Anthony inward Gbagada, Lagos State. This happened as a result of the tanker losing control while on motion and fell sideways thereby leading to an explosion and got two unidentified vehicles burnt…

The Lagos State government on Friday announced that it will close the popular Ojota interchange up to the second bridge in the area for three months beginning from Monday, September 21, for some repairs…

Hundreds of followers of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila have continued to react to the twitter message on his official twitter handle: @femigbaja, on his engagement with his counterparts from Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal and South Africa on the planned collaboration in the joint task of loosening the stranglehold of foreign debt on our economies, ahead of the 2021 conference of African Speakers, scheduled to hold in Abuja…

