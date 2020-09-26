Sanwo-Olu, Oyetola to inaugurate Adelabu’s hospitality, housing projects Sunday

The governors of Lagos and Osun States, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Gboyega Oyetola respectively will tomorrow inaugurate some of the multi-billion hospitality and housing projects by the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Oyo State in 2019, Chief Bayo Adebayo.

While Sanwo-Olu is billed to commission Bayse One Hotel at Samonda, Oyetola will inaugurate Adelabu’s housing estate located at Jericho, both in the state capital, Ibadan.

The event, Tribune Online gathered, is part of the grand finale activities to mark the 50th birthday of Adelabu, who resigned from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in 2018 to clinch the governorship ticket of the APC for the last election.

Adelabu, who kick-started the one-week celebration with a media parley on Thursday, thanked God for sparing his life to witness his 50th birthday, recalling that his grandfather, the late Alhaji Adegoke Adelabu, popularly called Penkelemesi and his own father, Aderibigbe Adelabu, died at 43 and 33 years respectively.

On Friday, the former CBN deputy governor was at the popularly Oja’ba Central Mosque where he observed the Jumat service to thank Allah for his sparing him to reach 50 years.

Yesterday, the Parakoyi of Ibadanland visited about four orphanage homes where he donated food items worth millions of naira to the children at the homes.

He, thereafter, empowered widows and other needy with handsome cash as part of activities to mark the golden age.

In observance of the COVID-19 protocols, Adelabu urged APC faithful across the state to remain in their zones and has made arrangements to celebrate the day with them in all the seven zones of the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES

Fuel Tanker Goes Up In Flames At Anthony Inward Gbagada, Lagos

A fuel tanker has exploded at Anthony inward Gbagada, Lagos State. This happened as a result of the tanker losing control while on motion and fell sideways thereby leading to an explosion and got two unidentified vehicles burnt…Adelabu’s hospitality

Lagos Govt To Close Ojota Interchange To Second Bridge For Three Months

The Lagos State government on Friday announced that it will close the popular Ojota interchange up to the second bridge in the area for three months beginning from Monday, September 21, for some repairs…Adelabu’s hospitality Adelabu’s hospitality

Mixed Reactions Over Gbajabiamila’s Engagement With African Speakers To Loose Africa From Stranglehold Of Foreign Debts

Hundreds of followers of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila have continued to react to the twitter message on his official twitter handle: @femigbaja, on his engagement with his counterparts from Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal and South Africa on the planned collaboration in the joint task of loosening the stranglehold of foreign debt on our economies, ahead of the 2021 conference of African Speakers, scheduled to hold in Abuja…Adelabu’s hospitality Adelabu’s hospitality

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE