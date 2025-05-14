Five-year-old boy seeks help for heart surgery

The family of a five-year-old boy, Ramadan Mayeleeke, who was diagnosed with three holes in his heart, is seeking ₦5,875,000 in financial assistance to undergo chest infection surgery.

In 2022, Gifting Volunteer Network, an organisation dedicated to providing financial assistance to people who cannot afford their medical bills, gave Ramadan’s family ₦500,000. The money was used for medical expenses and weekly routine check-ups.

Ramadan’s medical report showed that he was admitted to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital three years ago due to a chest infection noticed from birth.

According to the report, the minor was managed as a case of secundum ASD, right partial anomalous pulmonary venous connection, small VSD, and moderate PAH by the paediatric team.

He was presented due to recurrent chest infections noticed from birth and had been on anti-failure medications.

Our reporter gathered that Ramadan is expected to undergo surgery at Tristate Health Care System in Lekki, Lagos State.

Mrs Tolani, Ramadan’s mother, lamented how difficult life has been since giving birth to him, adding that her son had been due for surgery in November 2022.

While appealing for financial help, the distressed mother said, “I want everyone to come to our rescue in saving my son’s life. My baby finds it hard to breathe; he is always in pain due to the multiple holes in his heart. He is in discomfort.”

She urged good Samaritans to donate to:

FCMB Account Number: 9321459015 Account Name: Mayeleeke Ramadan

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE