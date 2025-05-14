I reject invitations from churches because… — Pastor Oluwayemi

Nigerian Pastor and founder of Wonder Chapel, Bayo Oluwayemi has revealed that he often reject invitations to minister in churches when he cannot personally afford the transport fare.

In a recent YouTube video, the clergyman explained that while many churches invite him to preach, he turns down such offers if he doesn’t have the means to travel to avoid putting burden on them.

“Many do call me to minister,” he said. “I turn the invitations down if I don’t have the money. I won’t like you to start struggling to pay for my transport fare back.”

He added that times have changed from the biblical era when Jesus and his apostles moved freely on foot.

According to him, transportation has become a significant factor in ministry today.

“During the time of Jesus and his apostles, it was easy — they walked around. But people don’t walk anymore. If you call me from Jos and I don’t have transport to and fro, I will advise you to call someone nearby,” he said.

Pastor Oluwayemi stressed that there are many other pastors who can be reached without the burden of long-distance travel costs, and that he prefers not to put any financial strain on churches.

