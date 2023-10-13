Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has implemented the omituntun 2.0 bus promised to Oyo residents under the “Sustainable Actions for Economic Recovery” (SAfER) initiative, which was designed to improve the city’s mobility and alleviate the challenges that come with the subsidy removal.

Some features of the Omituntun 2.0 bus include having portable fans installed at different parts of the bus to aid ventilation. The bus also has a payment machine for easy transactions; comfortable, clean seats, and easy hail using the pacesetter card.

If you have been contemplating getting on the Omituntun bus, here are five things to know:

Get a card

This newly introduced electronic payment system looks like an ATM card; however, “pacesetter” is inscribed on the front of the card. It is given for free at any bus stop. This card is necessary for boarding. Without it, you won’t be allowed to board the bus.

Register and load the card

To board, you have to register with your name and phone number. You must also load the card with a minimum of 500 naira cash on the spot. You can load more as preferred.

Tap in on entry

With the machine at the entrance of the bus, you have to tap in on entry as opposed to giving a conductor cash for your trip. The machine deducts the charged amount for the trip.





Tap out at exit

After alerting the driver on your preferred place of stop, you have to tap out with your card. This also brings out the remaining balance left in your card.

Residents have confessed that the card machine introduction has helped because it is faster than manual money collection. Many revealed that before the introduction, there used to be problems about people collecting change.

Routes the buses ply are Omi, Apata, Odo-Ona, Challenge, Mokola, Iwo road, Ojoo, Olodo etc.

