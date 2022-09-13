Five things men do that turn women off

There are things men do that turn women off. These things are non-negotiable for women who know what they want before starting a relationship. In other words, there are women who know their worth and will never settle for less.

What are those things that turn women off?

1. Doublemindedness

A double-minded man will not get the attention of a woman who knows what she is doing. How do you think a woman would know that a man is double-minded? A man who gives unclear signals is double-minded. Today, he’s in; tomorrow, he’s not, and the cycle continues for a long while.

That is a big turn-off for women. They love to be around men who have a sense of direction, who are straightforward and who would not intentionally confuse you. It gives them a sense of security.

Women need assurance. They need a strong why to hang in with you, to stay with you and ride with you. But a double-minded man never really has a strong reason. He has none of these to offer.

2. Self-absorption

Any man that cannot see beyond himself or the elements that make up his potential and achievements is a big turn-off for women. These ones are egoistic and cannot seem to see beyond themselves and all there is to them. When you go on a date with a man like that, the purpose of getting to know each other is aborted by his pride and inability to see beyond his achievements.

This does not in any way imply that women do not want to be in a relationship with someone who is doing well for themselves. It just turns women off—women that know what they are doing, when they can see how egoistic and preoccupied with himself a man is.

A man who is self-absorbed will cut his woman off from decision-making processes, and women do not appreciate it when men make decisions that matter without informing them. It hurts women when they are in a relationship with a man who ignores her opinion, and who acts alone sending signals that they are not important to such a man.

Women want you to involve them in parts of your life if you claim to love them. They want to feel seen. There are some men who also hide under the guise that they are alpha males to excuse their behaviour. Another thing that self-absorbed men do that turns women off is that they brag. He excessively boasts unapologetically about what he has achieved and achievements that are in the works but have not yet come to light.

3. Unhealthy obsession

Women want their men to love them unconditionally, no doubt. However, when things get to the extreme and they become unhealthily jealous, they start to have an excessive obsession with you. They become aggressive when they see another guy around you, or doubt you and make you do despicable things to yourself in order to clear their doubts.

Guys like that often resort to violence and could harm her in the process, then apologise never to do that again. Sometimes he’d buy gifts hoping that she’d overlook his faults and embrace the professed love. and even start gaslighting the lady. Obsession can scare a woman away. When a man is trying to lay claim on her like she is some property, it could be a major turn-off for them. It can be seen as laying claim and ownership on a woman, and that can be scary.





4. Lack of communication

The women want you to talk to them. They want to know for sure that you enjoy their company. Women value every moment that you deliberately give to communicating with them. So, they see it as a turn-off when you don’t communicate with them and keep to yourself more than half the time. It’s even a greater turn-off for them when you’d rather bottle up things, and react instead of speaking up and letting them know what’s up.

5. Unkindness to people

A woman who knows what she is doing knows very well to never settle for a man who is unkind to every other person but her. They both go to a restaurant, and he hurls abusive words at the waiter. Or he aggressively addressed his family right in front of her and spoke to them in a manner that is unacceptable. This would turn her off. She’d be sure that one day would come and he’d treat her even worse.

Above all, the things that turn women off will not be tolerated by her. Women that know what they want will not settle.

