Avoiding false recruitment invitations

The process of job hunting takes time, effort and willpower. Sometimes, job applicants can get desperate and apply anywhere that seems promising, even accepting suspicious interview invitations without proper background check on the organisation or a basic review of the sender, job title and description.

These little details can be the difference between falling into the hands of scammers and, worse still, kidnappers. While it is important to move forward with your career, one needs to be careful to avoid scam recruitments. There are a few things young graduates can do when they get an email or message about a job opportunity.

Firstly, run a quick background check. This should not take you more than 10 to 15 minutes. Then, check the company’s name and website, and run a check on the sender’s name and email. Typically, standard organisations publish job openings on their websites or verified third-party job platforms, so you should be wary if you get hiring information via a random broadcast on WhatsApp.

Recently, a piece of false hiring news was circulating via WhatsApp about a hiring manager at Jumia Nigeria recruitment for remote positions. A simple check of the contact details would show that it didn’t come from the company. Furthermore, a reputable company like Jumia wouldn’t be conducting its recruitment via WhatsApp messages.

Secondly, it is advisable to stick to verified job platforms for information on job opportunities. LinkedIn, Jobberman, and JobMag are some platforms you can search on.

Lastly, do not respond to or go for a job interview that you didn’t apply for. Ensure you carefully record all the jobs you applied for and note the consistency in the information shared and contact details.

Dear job applicant, please stay safe out there.

Jane Smith, Lagos.

