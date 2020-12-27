Five killed in separate attacks in Benue

Five people were reportedly killed in separate attacks in Katsina-Ala and Gwer West Local Government Areas of Benue State on Sunday.

One of the two incidents which took place in Naka, headquarters of Gwer West local government led to the death of two people.

It was gathered that the Naka incident was a clash between factional groups in the area.

An eyewitness who did not want to be mentioned said that members of rival cult groups in the wee hours of Sunday stormed the High Level area of the town, shot sporadically, killed two people and injured many others.

According to the eyewitness, they were woken up by the sporadic gunshots from the attackers which made some of them seek refuge in the bush.

“We slept in the bush till this (Sunday) morning. By the time we returned, we heard that two people were killed while others were injured,” an eyewitness said.

In Katsina Ala, the attackers killed a man, wife and their kid.

The attackers were said to have attacked the Nagu commmunity the country home of Hon. Ianna Jato’s Nagu in Katsina-Alla town where three people were killed, houses burnt and property destroyed.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene who confirmed the report said the incident happened around 1am on Sunday.

“On 27/12/2020 at about 1am, a gunshot was heard in High Level area of Naka town and police officers were deployed to the area.

“Two persons were arrested at the scene of crime while two young men were found in a pool of blood. Victims were rushed to hospital but confirmed dead.”

Anene disclosed further that five more suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack in Naka, adding that investigation was already in progress.

The PPRO also confirmed the attack by unknown gunmen in Kastina-Ala town where she said three persons including a man, his wife and their child were killed.

