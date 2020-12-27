Kukah: Buhari presidency unreliable, intolerant of opposition, criticisms

Elderstatesman and Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo has said that the President Muhammadu Buhari presidency is unreliable and intolerant of opposition and criticisms.

Adebanjo also said he is in support of Bishop Hassan Kukah’s position on the state of nation, especially as it relates to President Muhammed Buhari’s administration

Adebanjo lauded Bishop Kukah for speaking truth to power.

Adebanjo said: “I am 100 percent in support of Bishop Kukah’s position on the state of nation and as it relates to the current administration.

“There is no need wasting time at all because Buhari’s administration is intolerant of opposition and criticism.

“They look at themselves in the mirror and laugh at themselves.

“Thank God for people like Bishop Kukah in the North. God has been using him to tell us the truth.”

Speaking on the way forward for the country, He said that President Buhari should not spend a minute more in government but leave immediately.

Adebanjo also said there is no government in the country anymore.

