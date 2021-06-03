Five killed as armed robbers invade new generation banks in Osun

No fewer than five persons have been reportedly killed on Wednesday in Ikire of Irewole Local Government Area of Osun State by armed robbers who invaded new generation banks in the town.

Investigations revealed that the armed robbers who had earlier carried out a robbery operation at Apomu town in the state around 3.00 pm that day, left for Ikire and killed three persons at a commercial bank’s automated teller machine (ATM).

It was further gathered that two other persons were killed in the heart of the town when the armed robbers shot indiscriminately to scare residents of the area.

The state police command public relations officer, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the story and affirmed that the state police Commissioner, CP Olawale Olokode had visited the scene of the incident.

She however claimed ignorance of the number of casualties recorded in the incident.

More details later.