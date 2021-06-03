Five killed as armed robbers invade new generation banks in Osun

Metro
By Adeolu Adeyemo - Osogbo

No fewer than five persons have been reportedly killed on Wednesday in Ikire of Irewole Local Government Area of Osun State by armed robbers who invaded new generation banks in the town.

Investigations revealed that the armed robbers who had earlier carried out a robbery operation at Apomu town in the state around 3.00 pm that day, left for Ikire and killed three persons at a commercial bank’s automated teller machine (ATM).

It was further gathered that two other persons were killed in the heart of the town when the armed robbers shot indiscriminately to scare residents of the area.

The state police command public relations officer, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the story and affirmed that the state police Commissioner, CP Olawale Olokode had visited the scene of the incident.

She however claimed ignorance of the number of casualties recorded in the incident.

More details later.

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Tired of staying in Nigeria? Let us help you relocate with ease. Click here to send a WhatsApp message now.

You might also like
Metro

Police recover 26 sets from serial generator thieves arrested in Ondo 

Metro

Lady found dead with private parts removed in Delta

Metro

Amotekun arrests man with human parts, recovers guns, charms

Metro

NSCDC officer declared missing days to wedding in 2019 found dead in shallow grave

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More