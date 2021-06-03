HealthAndLife With FolukeSarimye: I AM GLAD, I WALKED MY DAUGHTER DOWN THE AISLE Celebrating Cancer Survivor Month

It’s Cancer Survivor Month and I’m reflecting on some of the stories of my cancer journey as an oncologist.

God forbid! Shit comot for my belle? Mrs. okoh screamed when I explained she needed a colostomy for rectovaginal fistula from a Stage 4 Cervical Cancer. She eventually agreed and coping well with the colostomy bag.

Doctor, now that I don take the treatment, no house to return, na camp I go go.

Mrs. Kuba is an internally displaced person (IDP) identified to have CIN 3 during a community outreach by Patela Care Foundation, an NGO that provides psychosocial support for persons impacted by Cancer and IDPs.

She witnessed her husband killed and livelihood destroyed as she and her children fled for their lives.

Thank you Doc, my family is grateful said Mr. Thomas. He and his siblings came to get the death certificate for their dad who passed on from colorectal cancer. The family attends a support group for Family Care givers to cope adequately.

My Doki, My Doki, seasons greetings; this is for the team! She excitedly said, as she dropped off Christmas gifts at the department.

Mrs. Show is a breast cancer survivor, post treatment, on five years follow up.

You must be witch! were you sent to drain me completely? Doctor I’ve spent all I have, I can’t do this anymore, Mr. James said when I explained to him and his wife that she needed to start a 2nd line of treatment for a recurrent disease.

Mrs. James is the love of his life and he will give his life for hers. He was in a dark place that day and spoke out of despair. They eventually got some help through an NGO and family members, and had the treatment.

Doctor, when can I resume sexual intercourse with my husband? I don’t want him to find another wife oh!

Mrs. Bello is a survivor; stage 1 cervical cancer, post treatment. Her zest for life is contagious.

Thank you so much Doctor, please take, this is a souvenir from our wedding.

Lora is a lovely young lady, 29 years old. She got married a year after treatment for an early-stage cancer of the Nasopharynx.

Doctor, anything that happens after this is fine and alright. I’m just so glad that I could witness Kemi and Chile’s wedding and to have walked my only daughter down the aisle. Mr. Femi, is a retired Army Officer on treatment for prostate cancer.

These stories of highs and lows, trials and testimonies, tests and triumphs go on and on.

Stories to reiterate to you Dear Survivors that this cancer journey is familiar to families across the globe and therefore you are not alone.

We sincerely celebrate you this month and beyond, Dear Survivors.

You are amazing.

From the stage of diagnosis to where You are right now in this cancer journey; we applaud you.

We admire your resilience, tenacity and determination.

We learn and draw strength from your courage and how you go about fulfilling your roles as a father, mother, sister, brother, friend, family member, employer, employee, despite this health challenge you face.

We commend the way you carry on as cancer advocates, making life easier for the newly diagnosed.

You are the real deal.

You are champions.

You are heroes.

Keep winning.

We also honor the memories of those who fought a good fight and have gone on to rest.

We know cancer journey can be overwhelming sometimes for patients, family care givers and the cancer multidisciplinary team.

We understand that cancer experts and specialists are not yet one hundred percent at the peak of knowledge on every aspect of cancer care.

However, we are further away from where we used to be.

Cancer research is yielding more knowledge and positive solutions. Favorable health policies on Cancer care are being implemented. Awareness on the need for screening and early detection is gradually improving. Cancer support groups are thriving and making positive impact.

Above all, cancer survivorship has improved over the years by miles.

Paraphrasing Ruth Westheimer, “The cancer journey is not a soft grass; it’s a mountain path with lots of rocks”.

But it goes upward, forward towards the sun.

Therefore, we must always keep hope alive.

We honor and celebrate you always “Dear Survivors”. Wishing you good quality of life.

We reaffirm our dedication as cancer multidisciplinary team to enhance cancer survivorship.

So, help us GOD.

Author’s Brief Profile

Dr. Foluke Sarimiye

MD, MSc, FWACS

Lecturer/Consultant

Radiation and Clinical Oncologist

University of Ibadan/University College Hospital Ibadan

Co-founder/CEO Patela Care Foundation