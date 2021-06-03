FG extends suspension of new passport requests till June 8

The Federal Government through the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has extended the suspension of requests for new passports till June 8.

Recall that on May 17, the NIS suspended the processing of new international passports to enable it clear the backlogs of applications.

The Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola had directed the NIS to halt the issuance of new passports to clear the backlog ahead of a new passport regime to begin on June 1.

However in a press release, signed by AMOS OKPU, the NIS Public Relations Officer, it was announced that “A huge number of applicants are already turning up to collect their passports across Issuing Centres and this is causing some forms of congestion.

“This situation will not allow the Service to accommodate new applications especially considering our desire to ensure that people who come to our Offices comply with all the COVID-19 Protocols.

“Consequent upon the above, the Minister of Interior Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has extended the commencement of the new Passport regime earlier scheduled for 1st June 2021 by one week till the 8th of June, 2021.

“The period shall be used to attend to applicants for collection, clear all the remaining backlogs as well as improve systems automation for the takeoff of the new passport regime effective 8th June, 2021.”

The release added that as part of efforts to ensure that applicants are duly notified and encouraged to go for collection of their Passports, the Comptroller General of Immigration Service has further directed that details of all Passports that are yet to be collected be uploaded on our website www.immigration.gov.ng for the attention of the public. The Service is also deploying other media means to notify the public about this development.