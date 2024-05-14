The Chief Judge of Kano, Justice Dije Abdu Aboki, in his efforts to decongest prison has

released five (5) inmates from the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Goron Dutse, Kano.

This was contained in a statement signed by Musbahu Lawan K-Nassarawa, Corrections Public Relations Officer, (CPRO) Kano command, a copy made available on Tuesday to press in Kano

The statement said the Chief Judge released the inmates based on a long stay in custody without trial as well as on health grounds.

During the event, the Chief Judge urged the released inmates to be on good behavior and to make sure they refrain from any misconduct that may land them in trouble.

She went further to say that the opportunity given to them should be used for productive ventures instead of crime.

On the entourage of the Chief Judge was the Attorney General of the state, who was represented by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) in Kano, others were the Chief Registrar of the High Court of Kano state, representatives from the Legal Aid Council (LAC), amongst others stakeholders.

The Controller of Corrections Kano State Command, Suleiman M Inuwa appreciated the Chief Judge for the jail delivery and her kind gesture of setting some inmates free based on their long stay and ill-health.

The Controller cautioned the released inmates to be good ambassadors of the Centre and to use the skills they have acquired in the Custodial Centre to help themselves and society in general.