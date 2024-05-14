The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Benue State Command has arrested 41 suspected drug offenders.

The agency, according to the command spokesman, Mr. Philimon Saror has also secured seven convictions all within two months.

Speaking at the sensitization lecture in Makurdi on Tuesday, Saror said that the command also seized 0.187kg of Psychotropic substances (tramadol), 0.055 kg of Glutathione and 16 litres of monkey tails.

He added that the agency had carried out 24 sensitization programmes referred to War Against Drugs Abuse (WADA) at different locations in the State.

Saror who decried the rise in demand for illicit drug consumption in the state said that gave reason for the sensitization lectures.

He noted that the increase in demand for illicit substances in the State was as a result of younger ones joining the queue of drug consumption everyday and assured that the command would not relent on its duty but continue to suppress the situation to a very minimal level.

Saror gave the breakdown of arrests and seizures in March, 2024, to include; six suspects, make up of five males and one female with a seizure of 0.187kg of tramadol while two convictions were secured .

According to him, “For the month of April 2024, we have seizures in this manner; 31 males, four females, total 35. We also seized 0.055 kg of Glutathione and 16 litres of monkey tails.

“We have five convictions, filed another seven new cases. Under the Drugs Demand Reduction, we have 13 interventions, those arrested and counseled by the DDR officers were released.

“We carried out other activities at Dangote group of companies and NYSC orientation camp, Wannune in Tarka LGA. Another sensitization programme was held at the centre for Entrepreneurship Studies, College of Education Katsina-Ala.

“We did another sensitization lecture with the executive members of the Nigerian Youth Council, Benue State. We also did another one at NKST Hospital Makar Gboko for people living with HIV/AIDS”, Saror stated.

Saror further said that the command had also rehabilitated quite number of people who were caught in the act of drug abuse.

“Right now, we have some of them in our facility who are undergoing rehabilitation. It is my advice that members of society should stay off illicit drug while parents should monitor their children closely,” he said.

The agency spokesperson in the state commended the chairman of NLDEA Brigadier General Buba Marwa (retd) for recruiting up to 10,000 personnel, saying that Benue command can now boast of adequate manpower compared to what it used to be in the past.

