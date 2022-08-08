If you drink too many carbonated drinks, these 10 things can happen to you

Carbonated drinks are usually our run-to whenever we are thirsty, hungry, or in search of sweet liquids.

However, excessive intake of carbonated drinks and soda is very harmful to the body. A lot of people are unaware of the danger these “refreshing drinks” pose to their organs.

Research has it that carbonated drinks contain high amounts of sugar, chemicals, and gas that become a threat to your well-being.

It is important that you get yourself familiar with the effects of carbonated drinks.

This is to help you steer clear of these harmful drinks or reduce all excessive intake.

However, this article will reveal the dangers that the excessive intake of carbonated drinks can cause to your health.

1. It causes excess belly fat

Carbonated drinks store excess fat in your body. This is because it contains high amounts of sugar, which add calories to your body, which may cause an increase in weight or obesity.

Obesity and being overweight are red flags for diabetes and other diseases.

2. Poor nutrition

An excessive intake of carbonated drinks tampers with your diet. It reduces your intake of protein, oil, carbohydrates, and vitamins.

Taking carbonated drinks fills your stomach and reduces your appetite for food, which has an adverse effect on your nutrition. It also makes you consume fewer fruits and fruit juices, which are of huge benefit to your body and your health in general.

3. Tooth decay and discoloration

Sugar is your teeth’s worst enemy because it damages them gradually. Regular intake of carbonated drinks discolours your teeth without you knowing. So you must have been wondering why you’ve used every possible toothpaste and mouthwash but the colour of your teeth still remains the same. You might just try reducing your intake of carbonated drinks.





A shocking fact is that your mouth contains bacteria that feeds on sugar, which can damage your teeth. When you drink carbonated drinks, they release sugar into your mouth, which leads to tooth decay.

Carbonated drinks also contain acids that are harmful to your teeth.

4. Dehydration

It is funny how we think we hydrate ourselves by drinking carbonated drinks. Unfortunately, carbonated drinks contain caffeine that causes dehydration if not supplemented with water.

The consistent intake of these drinks can lead to low water retention and malfunction of your metabolism.

5. Increases risk of diabetes and high cholesterol

The high sugar content from taking carbonated drinks forces your body to transform that sugar into fat. This fat is deposited in your liver. This puts you at a high risk for diabetes.

6. Risk of heart disease

Obesity, high blood sugar, diabetes, and other diseases in the body are symptoms of heart disease. This is due to the excess intake of unhealthy sugar by the body.

Taking too much sugar hinders you from taking healthy meals or fruits that are beneficial to the body.

7. Joint pain

Too much intake of carbonated drinks reduces the calcium level in the body, and this weakens the bones. Carbonated drinks produce phosphate, which swallows up the calcium in your bloodstream, causing your bones to break easily.

8. Sleeplessness

The caffeine contained in carbonated drinks hinders proper and healthy sleep. This is because it produces adrenaline, and this keeps you awake all night.

9. Risk of kidney diseases

Consumers of carbonated drinks tend to have kidney stones. This is as a result of the accumulation of minerals derived from the consumption of excess sugar and dehydration.

This disease is more painful than childbirth. It is important that you reduce your consumption of carbonated drinks to prevent or reduce the risk of having kidney disease.

10. Bloating

Carbonated drinks contain gas. This gas builds and causes a bloated stomach gradually. It causes your stomach to be uncomfortably big.

Other dangers of taking excess carbonated drinks include: Heart failure, colon rectal cancer, behavioral problems, infertility, memory loss and lots more.

To be exempted from the above consequences, reduce your carbonated beverage consumption.

