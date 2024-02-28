Five persons all male adults died on Wednesday at about 9.56 am in an auto crash along Lagos Ibadan expressway.

The accident involved 15 persons comprising 11 male and 4 female adults respectively.

While 10 persons were seriously injured in the accident that happened around NASFAT turning point on the highway.

Three vehicles including a DAF Truck with registration number KUT 561 ZZ; a Toyota Hiace bus GGE 84 YF and a Man Diesel truck with no registration number.

The Federal Road Safety Corps, Public Education Officer, Florence Okpe, in a statement attributed dangerous driving on the part of one of the truck drivers, who made a sudden U-turn without any indication.

She said, “03 vehicles were involved with registration numbers KUT561ZZ DAF TRUCK, GGE84YF TOYOTA HAICE BUS and the third vehicle Man diesel truck has no registration number on it.

“The suspected cause of the crash was dangerous driving on the part of one of the trucks made a sudden U-turn without any indication to alert the truck behind which led to lose control on both the truck and the bus.”

Okpe said the injured victims were taken to a private hospital in Mowe, while the corpses were deposited at Idera Hospital morgue, Sagamu.

She explained that a combined rescue operation FRSC, Police and other sister agencies were all on the ground managing the situation.

The Sector Commander, Anthony Uga, cautioned motorists on speed and reckless driving.