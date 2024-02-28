The Nigeria Police, Benue State Command, on Wednesday, paraded twelve suspects, including three suspected robbers who killed a youth corps member, identified as Irene Chioma Emmanuel.

The twelve suspects paraded were arrested for various crimes ranging from kidnapping, robbery and gun manufacturing.

Also arrested and paraded were three suspected kidnappers who abducted, killed and buried a personnel of the State Community Volunteer Guard in a shallow grave.

The Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Adesina, who addressed journalists before parading them, said that the corps member was killed while she was trying to protect her laptop from being taken away.

The CP said, “particularly, they (suspected robbers) confessed to have been part of the robbery and killing of a female youth corps member, one Irene Chioma Emmanuel whom they killed while she was trying to protect her laptop from them.”

On the deceased Volunteer Guard personnel, CP said, “On 24/1/2024 at about 1500hrs, while information was received that dreaded armed bandits led by one Chen ‘m’ and Iorpuu Ayangeer ‘m’ blocked Tse-Kperse, Naindo-Zaki-Biam road.

“They abducted one Aornen Kpor ‘m’ a member of Benue State Volunteer Guard, who was travelling along the route to an unknown destination.

“During investigation, one Vanen Mnyim ‘m’ and Adera Terseer ‘m’ both of Ngenev, Ukum LGA were arrested in connection with the case.

“These suspects confessed to the crime and led the Police team to a bush at Adogo village where the victim was killed and buried in a shallow grave. The corpse has been exhumed and deposited at the hospital for autopsy and proper burial while investigation is ongoing.

“Other suspects paraded were, Precious Ebuka Chukwu,.Tyav Wuese and Tyav Terkuma who are blacksmiths in Adikpo, Kwande LGA but specialized in fabricating guns.”

The CP however called on the people of the state to always furnish the police with useful information that can lead to arrest of criminals, adding that all the suspects will soon be charged to court.