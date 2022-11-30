First NCC digital park set for completion January 2023

Ahead of the commissioning of the Digital Industrial Park (DIP) project in Kano State, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Professor Umar Garba Danbatta, has once again, paid an inspection visit to the site of the ongoing construction of the project in Kano State, where he got an unequivocal commitment from the contractors that the project will be completed by January 2023.

The recent inspection by the NCC’s boss was part of the routine visits to ensure close monitoring and effective supervision of important projects that will have impact on the country’s socio-economic development.

During the visit, the EVC, who was accompanied by the NCC’s Head of Projects, Philip Eretan and the EVC’s Chief of Staff, Malam Hafiz Shehu, among others, with the Special Adviser to the Kano State Governor, Professor Yusif Alhassan in attendance, emphasised the need for the contractors to expedite action in completing the project on schedule.

Addressing the contractors, Danbatta said that both the Federal and the State governments are following the progress being made at the construction site with keen interest owing to the value addition the project would make not only to the economy of the North-West geo-political zone but also to the entire country.

“This is a project that Nigerians are eagerly waiting to be completed. The Federal Government and the State government are following it with keen interest, and at NCC, our responsibility is to ensure that there’s no further delay in delivery as we have been doing everything possible to ensure that we have the project commissioned in the next few months.

“While I promise you that we will give you all the support you need, I also demand that progress report be sent to me fortnightly over the two months’ period in order to ensure effective monitoring by us at the NCC,” he said.

Speaking further, the EVC commended the state governor for approving land at a prime location in Kano for the project, which he said is an indication of the value the government attaches to the project.





The DIPs currently being built across the six geo-political zones of the country by the NCC are expected to provide Innovation Labs and Digital Fabrication Laboratories (Fablabs) for use by digital innovators and entrepreneurs to turn their ideas into products and prototypes.

The parks are also designed to provide broadband services and to have access to constant power supply.