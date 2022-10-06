First monkeypox case detected in Mozambique

Mozambique has detected its first case of monkeypox since the World Health Organization (WHO) reported an outbreak of the disease in non-endemic countries in May. (BBC)

A man in the capital, Maputo, has been diagnosed with the illness, health officials said, adding that he had a history of travel.

Efforts are under way to trace all the people with whom he had contact, officials added.

Monkeypox has also been reported in neighbouring South Africa and Malawi.

Monkeypox is caused by the monkeypox virus, a member of the same family of viruses as smallpox, although it is much less severe and experts say chances of infection are low.

