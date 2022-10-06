Kwara APC senatorial candidate donates house to widows

All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the 2023 Kwara Central Senatorial election, Mallam Saliu Mustapha, has given out a two-bedroom semi-detached apartment to the wives of the late renowned Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abdulganiy Aboto Al-Adaby.

It is recalled that Sheikh Aboto and two of his aides died in the flooding that ravaged some parts of Kwara State last Friday, while their corpses were recovered by the state Fire Service from a river in the state capital, last Saturday.

It was learnt that the cleric died without a house, leaving the two wives and 17 children in a rented apartment. He was also reported to have left a paltry N15,000 in his bank accounts.

The APC candidate, who described the death of Aboto as one too many, in a statement, said that Sheikh Aboto was a pious cleric who groomed and touched many lives from far and wide.

And apparently in order to ameliorate the agony of the families, Mallam Mustapha, on Wednesday, announced a donation of a brand new twin semi-detached 3-bedroom apartment to the two wives and the children left behind by the cleric.

Apart from this, the two widows are expected to be empowered with capital to enable them to begin businesses to support the families left behind by the late cleric.

Similarly, the families of the two aides that died in the ghastly accident with the popular cleric are also to be supported to ameliorate the agonies of losing their loved ones.

The gesture, it was learnt, was communicated to the Khaliful Adabiya, Sheik Mohammed Kamaldeen, who received the news with joy and prayed fervently for the Turaki for his unrelenting efforts in the Ilorin Emirate.

Kamaldeen also recalled that the Turaki had sometimes last year privately donated a huge sum of money for the completion of the Sheirk Kamaldeen Islamic University at the request of the Board of Trustees of the University.

