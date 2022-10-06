National Pensioners’ Day: Edo govt hails retirees

By Idahosa Moses - Benin
Edo State Government has commended the contributions of the state retirees otherwise known as “Senior Citizens” for the growth and development of Edo over time, noting that the sacrifices of the pensioners in building the nation would not be forgotten.

In a message to the state pensioners to commemorate the “2022 Senior National Day For Senior Citizens” day, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Social Development and Humanitarian Affairs, Ifueko Alufohai, said, “On behalf of His Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki, we celebrate you as the nation marks its first National Day for Senior Citizens.

“We appreciate you for your contributions to the growth of the nation and the State while in active service.”

She said that the state government has over the years prioritised the welfare of pensioners, ensured the clearing of the backlog of pension arrears as well as sustaining regular payment of pensions.

She said part of the programme to mark the day include visits to elderly person’s homes across the state even as the state reached out to 10,402 pensioners in the state.

The Permanent Secretary explained that the theme for the celebration, “Resilience of Older Persons in a Changing World’ is apt as it captures the changing realities that have come to define the experience of older persons in the age of technology and digitisation.”

