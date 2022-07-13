Firm partners Scalex to host banks, tech stakeholders on fintech issues

An event firm, Eventhive NG, in partnership with Scalex, has announced plans to host the maiden edition of the Nigeria Fintech Forum.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Eventhive, Mr Jamiu Ijaodola, said the event, whose theme is ‘Building partnership for growth: Exploring the intersection of banks, telcos and fintech companies’, will be coming up on the 3rd of next month in Lagos.

Ijaodola noted that the event is designed to gather public and private sector stakeholders across the Nigerian financial industry. He added that it will feature keynote presentations, panel discussions, breakout sessions, exhibitions and fireside chat.

He stated that the event would provide an opportunity for participating stakeholders to explore topics essential to developing an efficient financial sector, such as how to deepen digital transformation, strengthen financial inclusion strategies, aligning with the regulatory environment, among other key conversations targeted at positioning the Nigerian fintech industry for further growth and development.

“The event is designed to channel the interests of industry players within the Nigerian financial ecosystem with a keen focus on the fintech players, as they are revolutionising payments and other fintech offerings across the continent,” Ijaodola said.

Mr James Ademuyiwa, Head of Blockchain at Scalex, said they are keying into the Eventhive event because they are dedicated to helping Africa carry out secure, fraudless peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions, and creating seamless transactions.

Ademuyiwa stated that at the Nigeria Fintech Forum, Scalex will be championing conversations around blockchain, its intersection with other financial institutions and the ease of peer-to-peer transactions.

“The expected outcome of the conference and exhibition is to help industry stakeholders network, learn and define the future of the fintech ecosystem towards implementing policies that promote growth in Nigeria and Africa at large,” Ademuyiwa said.