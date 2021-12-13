Fire raze two filling station in Onitsha

Tragedy has struck at the late hours of Sunday in Onitsha, the commercial city of Anambra State, following the burning of two filling stations worth millions of naira.

Tribune Online gathered that one of the filling stations identified as Chris-Tee Gas Plant located along Enugu-Onitsha road close to Boromeo hospital, Onitsha, caught fire as a result of an explosion from a tanker fully loaded with premium motor spirits (PMS).

Eye witness said the fire then spread to a nearby filling station, Silver causing more explosions before the arrival of safety agencies.

Confirming the report, AG Sector Public Education Officer, for Sector Commander FRSC Anambra State, DRC Margaret B Onabe said “At about 19:30hours today 12 December 2021, a tanker laden with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) exploded at Chris-Tee filling station near Boromeo roundabout, Onitsha”.

“According to her, the fire started at CHRISTEE Gas plant and spread over to the two other nearby fueling stations (CHRISTEE and SILVER Fueling Stations).

“The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Anambra State, Corps Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi implore the public to be calm and patient, while the Fire Service battle the Fire and prevent its escalation”.

However, Men of the Fire Service and FRSC Rescue Team had already curtailed the inferno from spreading further.

Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off and traffic diverted.

