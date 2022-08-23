Fire guts police post in Delta
•It was caused by electrical fault, not attacked by hoodlums ― Police •Criminals took away suspect ― Locals
Delta State Police Command on Tuesday said the fire that gutted the district officer’s office at the police post in Ubulu Uku was a result of an electrical fault.
But locals said that hoodlums allegedly invaded the station on Sunday to primarily set free a notorious robber in the area who was arrested on Saturday for removing a catalyst in a vehicle from someone’s compound in Ubulu Uku town.
The source disclosed that the criminals allegedly burnt down the district officer’s office thereby destroying documents and the air conditioner before taking away the suspect.
However, the state police public relations officer DSP Bright Edafe told Tribune Online on Tuesday that the police post was never attacked and that no criminal was kept in the cell.
“The station was not attacked, if there was a suspect in the cell, I don’t know. The station with about four policemen does not detain any suspect. So how can they claim they took away a suspect?
“All I can tell you is that the fire that razed down the District officer’s office was a result of an electrical fault.
” Most social media reports quoted the local vigilante group as saying that station was burnt down and a suspect set free..”
