‘Find them wherever they are,’ Imo CP orders manhunt of gunmen

The Imo State Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, has ordered officers and men of the command to fish and neutralise the gunmen from their hideouts in the state.

Yaro, however, warned that unprofessional conducts on the part of officers and men would not be tolerated, adding that any acts of cowardice on the part of officers in the course of their duties would be rewarded with punishment by the police high command.

In addition, the police boss equally ordered for a stop and search on every tinted vehicle without permit and vehicles without number plates with the exception of those belonging to the Government House, the Chief Judge, the Speaker of House of Assembly and the Deputy Governor.

The CP who gave the orders on Sunday while distributing the patrol vehicles to the patrol teams of Operation Search and Flush pointed out that it is the responsibility of the police to protect the people and state from criminals.

“You must find the gunmen wherever they are in the state, neutralise them and add their armoury to that of the government,” Yaro ordered.

The CP advised officers to always offer assistance to the people of the state.

“You have been armed to defend the people and yourselves and you must be conscious and timely in the use of your arms and cowardice will not be tolerated,” he reiterated.

The Imo police commissioner further warned that he would take necessary disciplinary measures against any of the patrol teams reported having engaged in intimidation and extortion of the public.

“We want peace to return to the state. Therefore, we need the cooperation of the people of the state. But if I receive any negative reports from the people of being subjected to intimidation, extortion and harassment by any of the patrol teams, I will have no option but to apply disciplinary measures according to the provisions of the Police Act,” he warned.

