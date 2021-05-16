Enugu Police arrest 17 suspects for armed robbery, attempted murder, recover stolen arms, others

Police operatives in Enugu State Command have arrested seventeen suspected criminals, the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement in Enugu, on Sunday.

According to Ndukwe, 15 male and two female suspects were arrested for the offences of armed robbery, attempted murder, unlawful possession of firearms and attempted vandalism, amongst others.

The PPRO said the command also recovered three firearms, two live cartridges, one motor vehicle, one tricycle, six mobile phones and other incriminating items.

“Operatives attached to Awkunanaw Police Division of the Command, on 11/05/2021 at about 7.30 am, recovered one custom-coloured Toyota Camry Car with registration number: ENU 556 MH, along Amagugwu Road, Awkunanaw, Enugu. Preliminary investigation shows that the car was stolen from where it was parked at Abakaliki Road, Enugu by the criminal gang, who abandoned the vehicle and fled due to intense pressure mounted by the police operatives.

“In another development, operatives attached to Enugu Metro Area Command, in synergy with Local Vigilante Group of Nchatancha-Nike Enugu, on May 9, 2021, at about 11.00 am arrested one Ejike Okeke aged 18 of Nkwubor-Nike Village, Enugu East L.G.A. after him and others, who escaped on sighting the operatives, were found attempting to vandalize Railway tracks at Nkwubor Rail-line. One locally-made pistol with one live cartridge was recovered from him.

“Operatives attached to New Haven Police Division on May 5, 2021, at about 4.20 am, recovered one yellow-coloured Bajaj Tricycle with UWN 468 VJ, MD2A25BY9LWG94183 and AN-101177 as its Registration, Chassis and Engine Numbers respectively, at Chime Avenue, Enugu. The tricycle, suspected to have been stolen, was abandoned by its occupants after a hot chase by the operatives.

“In yet another development, following joint operations carried out by operatives of the Command attached to 9th Mile Police Division and Anti-Cult Unit as well as personnel of the Nigerian Army, 82 Division Enugu; the under-listed suspects were arrested for acts of cultism and unlawful possession of firearms at different locations, dates and times. They include Cornelius Uche aged 31, Ifeanyi Umeneze aged 22, Chijioke Anachuna aged 34, Chibuzor Umeayo aged 28, Chinedu Okeke aged 23, Ozinachi Obadike aged 22, Ifeanyi Nwagbo aged 27, Chigozie Okeke aged 18 and Chikamso Odinwankpa (f) aged 18; who were all arrested on May 4, 2021, in Ezeagu, Ezeagu L.G.A., following their alleged involvement in bloody cult clashes.

“Others include Ozor Chidubem (a.k.a Percy) aged 22, Amina Inalegwu aged 18, Benard Bright aged 20, Ugwu Chidera aged 21, Ani Chukwuebuka aged 23 and Onoh Obumneme aged 20, who were all arrested on April 19, 2021, at about 3.30 am, along Enugu/Makurdi Expressway, 9th Mile, Udi L.G.A. on their way to plan and perfect a heinous cult activity, Another of the suspects, one Uchenna Aniagozie aged 28, was arrested on April 28, 2021, for his alleged involvement in a deadly cult clash sometime in January 2021,” Ndukwe highlighted the breakdown of the breakthrough.

The Enugu Police spokesman added that all the suspects confessed to being members of Vikings Confraternity, while one cut-to-size locally-made gun, one locally-made pistol, two live cartridges, six mobile phones of different makes, a powdery substance suspected to heroin otherwise locally called Mkpuru-mmiri and weeds suspected to be Indian Hemp were recovered from them.

Ndukwe said that the suspects would be prosecuted accordingly once investigations were concluded.

The PPRO called on the rightful owners of the motor vehicle and tricycle to visit the mentioned Police Divisions with relevant documents to identify and claim them.

He urged the residents of the state to remain law-abiding, vigilant and quickly report suspected criminals and their activities to the nearest Police Station or by calling the Command’s emergency hotlines on 08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202 or 08098880172.

Meanwhile, the Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed N. Aliyu(CP) said that the command under his watch would sustain the ongoing onslaught against unrepentant criminal elements in the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.