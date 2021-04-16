Final preparations in place for Atm 2021 in-person event in Dubai

Arabian Travel Market (ATM) has reconfirmed that the 2021 edition of its annual showcase, will go-ahead in-person at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from May 16 to 19, as final preparations are being put in place, in particular health and safety.

In addition to Reed Exhibitions’ Global COVID-19 ‘Safety Shows’ Health & Safety strategy, ATM is working closely with the team at the Dubai World Trade Centre and with Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) to provide a safe, touchless and seamless experience for all.

The show will strictly adhere to the health and safety guidelines set by the Dubai Government and followed by venue. The team at DWTC is working hard to ensure that all events run safely and have implemented a range of measures including an enhanced cleaning regime, improved air circulation and multiple hand sanitiser stations.

Commenting, Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said: “Dubai is one of the safest cities in the world to visit with a wide range of precautionary measures in place to ensure the safety of tourists at every stage and touchpoint of their travel journey, from arrival to departure. More than 9 million doses have already been administered in the UAE, which is also a major achievement.

“Indeed, Dubai’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of health and safety and its effective citywide management of the pandemic received a strong endorsement from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), which gave the city a ‘Safe Travels’ stamp,” she added.

The theme of this year’s show is ‘A new dawn for travel and tourism’ and the spotlight will be on the very latest ‘COVID’ news from around the world – vaccine rollouts, social and travel restrictions and as consequence, the current state of the industry and more importantly, what the future holds. It will also look at the emerging trends and how innovation can drive the industry.

The health of the travel and tourism industry is key to the region. Prior to the pandemic, the direct contribution of travel and tourism to the Middle East’s GDP was predicted by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), to reach US $133.6 billion by 2028.

In-person on the show floor, 62 countries represented by main stand holders and sharers will be participating this year. They include the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Germany, Cyprus, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Italy, Greece, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Maldives, the Philippines, Thailand, Mexico and the USA to name but a few.

Features this year will include Travel Forward at ATM, which will highlight keynote speakers and world-class technology experts, that will provide industry-leading insights about the latest technologies and trends that will undoubtedly shape the future of travel and tourism.

The ATM 2021 conference programme includes the Global Stage which will feature the Hotel Industry Summit and Buyer Forums dedicated to key source markets such as Saudi Arabia, India and China.

There is an International Tourism and Investment Conference, plus other focused events on Gulf-Israeli ties, an Aviation Panel and a special seminar aimed at encouraging women to take up careers in tourism and travel. In addition, other co-located events will include the Digital Influencer Speed Networking event and Buyers’ Club.

ATM 2021 will play an integral role in Arabian Travel Week, which will feature exhibitions, conferences, breakfast briefings, awards, product launches and networking events.

Also, for the first time, a new hybrid format will mean a virtual ATM running a week later to complement and reach a wider audience than ever before. ATM Virtual, which made its debut earlier this year after ATM 2020 was postponed, proved to be a resounding success attracting 12,000 online attendees from 140 countries.

“It is imperative that we include a virtual element to Arabian Travel Week because many industry professionals from around the world cannot attend the in-person event every year, particularly this year with travel restrictions still in place,” said Curtis.

ATM 2021’s strategic partners include Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) as Destination Partner, Emaar Hospitality Group as Official Hotel Partner and Emirates as Official Airline Partner.

