Fijabi commissions Lagelu motor park

…as LG boss hails Makinde

The Ekefa Olubadan of Ibadanland, Senior Chief Ismaila Akinade Fijabi, on Tuesday inaugurated a modern motor park built by the Lagelu Local Government Area in Oyo State and named after an Islamic scholar and community leader, Prof Kamil Oloso.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Chairman of the Local Government, Mudashiru Kamorudeen, hailed the project as a cornerstone of the Omituntun Governance System, being championed by Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde.

The park, according to him, is more than a transportation hub, “it is a beacon of innovation, economic empowerment, and communal pride. Strategically located in Lagelu, the facility features state-of-the-art amenities, including spacious parking bays, solar-powered lighting, a modern ticketing office, restrooms, a comfortable waiting lounge, and dedicated spaces for local traders.”

He added that the facility was designed to enhance connectivity and commerce, saying the motor park was poised to transform the local economy by streamlining transportation and creating opportunities for small-scale entrepreneurs.

Mudashiru added that the landmark project was a shining symbol of progress under the Omituntun Governance System, saying it marked yet another milestone in Lagelu’s journey toward transformative development.

He praised Makinde for redefining local government functionality, arguing that local governments’ achievements under the Omituntun system surpassed the promises of local government autonomy.

“What more could autonomy offer that we are not already witnessing? The roads we now ply with ease, the infrastructure uplifting our communities, and this very park empowering our transport sector—all these are the fruits of a governor who empowers local governments with vision, resources, and accountability,” he added.

Speakers at the event included the Chairman of Local Government Chairmen in the state, Hon. Sikiru Sanda; the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Demola Ojo; House of Representatives member, Hon. Akinmoyede Olafisoye; Oyo State House of Assembly member, Hon. Akintunde Emmanuel; and the Ekefa Olubadan of Ibadanland, Senior Chief Ismael Akinade Fijabi.

Fijabi lauded the efforts of Governor Makinde in developing the state, saying “never in the history of Oyo State have local governments functioned with such efficiency and impact.”

He reaffirmed his support for the governor because of his developmental agenda as he said, “I am fully with His Excellency, not just as a leader but as a partner in progress. This motor park is a testament to what we can achieve when we work together for the common good.”

Sanda expressed delight at the quality of work delivered by the Lagelu local government chairman, adding, “Lagelu’s chairman is simply following the exemplary leadership of Governor Makinde and the inspiring figures around him. This motor park is a reflection of the high standards set by our governor.”