June 12: Reinstate Fubara, Olabode George urges Tinubu

Former Deputy National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has pleaded with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to return Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State to office, in the spirit of the June 12 anniversary.

It be recalled that Fubara was suspended by Tinubu on March 18 due to political tension in the oil-bearing state between the governor and his political godfather, Mr. Nyesom Wike, the incumbent Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Recalled also that last week, Fubara visited Tinubu in Lagos during Sallah celebration.

Chief George made this please in an open letter to commemorate the 32nd Anniversary of the June 12, 1993, Presidential Election, won by the late Chief Moshood Kashimawo (MKO) Abiola, but was annulled on June 23, 1993 by General Ibrahim Babangida.

The PDP chieftain, while making the call, posited if President Tinubu could forgive the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, he should extend the same gesture to Fubara, saying that doing so, as Nigerians celebrate June 12 anniversary, makes a lot of sense and a reminder of the true meaning of democracy.

This was just as Chief George acknowledged the contributions of Tinubu in the struggle to return the country to democratic rule, saying that he should return Fubara to office immediately in honour of the memory of those who fought alongside him for democracy, thank God for keeping him alive as “those who fought alongside him for democracy have died.”

“If Tinubu could forgive Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, then he should extend the same gesture to Fubara.

“On June 12, we will be celebrating Democracy Day. This is a reminder of the true meaning of democracy – the will of the people.

“Since Tinubu has forgiven Sanwo-Olu, then it makes a lot of sense, spiritually, to also forgive Fubara and let him return to office. I am talking as an elder.

“Let me also remind the president that he was at the forefront of those who fought the military, seeking a return to civilian rule.

“I still remember him coming to my office in Aso Rock when he wanted to see General Diya. That was during the General Sani Abacha regime. He wanted to be deputy to Olagunsoye Oyinlola in Lagos then.

“He discussed with Diya but General Abacha eventually gave the position to Mrs. Okunnu. I know how passionate Tinubu was then about return to civil rule. He later joined NADECO to fight for democracy. Some of those who fought alongside him for democracy have died. It is not of his making that he is alive today.

“So, he should thank God, honour the memory of those who fought alongside him for democracy and return Fubara to office immediately,” George stated.

“I also appeal to him, in the spirit of my maternal grand uncle who founded the first political party in Nigeria in 1922, Herbert Macaulay, to please reinstate Fubara. Tinubu should listen to, and honour this appeal in memory of all those who died in the journey to our democracy,” he added.